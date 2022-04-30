Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF 2 has breached into Rs 1000-crore club. Yes, the multilingual movie has crossed the major landmark on Friday, April 29.

Leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai announced, "#KGF2 crosses the magic ₹1000 Crores . It's the 4th Indian film after #Dangal, #Baahubali2, #RRR , to cross the coveted four figure mark. Cheers to @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and entire team. [sic]"

It has become the fourth Indian film to achieve the feat after Dangal (lifetime collection: Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2 (lifetime collection: Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (Rs 1091.9 crore).

Check Out the List of All Time Biggest Hits at the Indian Box Office:

Si Movie Name Year of Release Language (s) Collection 1 Dangal 2016 Hindi ₹2,024 crore (US$311 million) 2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Telugu

Tamil ₹1,810 crore (US$278 million) 3 RRR 2022 Telugu ₹1,100 crore (US$143 million) 4 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Kannada ₹1,000 crore (US$130 million) 5 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Hindi ₹969.06 crore (US$150 million) 6 Secret Superstar 2017 Hindi ₹966.86 crore (US$154 million) 7 PK 2014 Hindi ₹854 crore (US$120 million) 8 2.0 2018 Tamil ₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million) 9 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Telugu

Tamil ₹650 crore (US$101 million) 10 Sultan 2016 Hindi ₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)

The film, which was released on April 14, had a great run in theatres despite without much competition. This week, the film is facing competition from other language movies like – Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Acharya, Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film KRK and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.

Looking at the current trends, KGF 2 is likely to continue to dominate the market.

The brilliant making, Yash's outstanding performance backed by Prashanth Neel's story has impressed the cine-goers. It has now become the second-biggest box-office hit in the post-pandemic era after SS Rajamouli's RRR.