Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF 2 has breached into Rs 1000-crore club. Yes, the multilingual movie has crossed the major landmark on Friday, April 29.
Leading trade tracker Sreedhar Pillai announced, "#KGF2 crosses the magic ₹1000 Crores . It's the 4th Indian film after #Dangal, #Baahubali2, #RRR , to cross the coveted four figure mark. Cheers to @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @hombalefilms and entire team. [sic]"
It has become the fourth Indian film to achieve the feat after Dangal (lifetime collection: Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2 (lifetime collection: Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (Rs 1091.9 crore).
Check Out the List of All Time Biggest Hits at the Indian Box Office:
|Si
|Movie Name
|Year of Release
|Language (s)
|Collection
|1
|Dangal
|2016
|Hindi
|₹2,024 crore (US$311 million)
|2
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|Telugu
Tamil
|₹1,810 crore (US$278 million)
|3
|RRR
|2022
|Telugu
|₹1,100 crore (US$143 million)
|4
|K.G.F: Chapter 2
|2022
|Kannada
|₹1,000 crore (US$130 million)
|5
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Hindi
|₹969.06 crore (US$150 million)
|6
|Secret Superstar
|2017
|Hindi
|₹966.86 crore (US$154 million)
|7
|PK
|2014
|Hindi
|₹854 crore (US$120 million)
|8
|2.0
|2018
|Tamil
|₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million)
|9
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|Telugu
Tamil
|₹650 crore (US$101 million)
|10
|Sultan
|2016
|Hindi
|₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)
The film, which was released on April 14, had a great run in theatres despite without much competition. This week, the film is facing competition from other language movies like – Chiranjeevi's Telugu film Acharya, Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil film KRK and Ajay Devgn's Runway 34.
Looking at the current trends, KGF 2 is likely to continue to dominate the market.
The brilliant making, Yash's outstanding performance backed by Prashanth Neel's story has impressed the cine-goers. It has now become the second-biggest box-office hit in the post-pandemic era after SS Rajamouli's RRR.