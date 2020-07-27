The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have made an announcement about kicking-off the promotional work of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie. Well, it will begin on Wednesday, 29 July.

Director Prashant Neel tweeted, "The only way is the BRUTAL way!!" along with a picture. The text in the photo reads, "Unveiling the Brutality on July 29 at 10 am. "However, the makers have maintained suspense whether it is a teaser, trailer and or poster which will be released on the said day.

Since it is Sanjay Dutt's birthday, one can expect makers to release a teaser along with a poster on his special day. The news has been overwhelmingly welcomed by the fans.

Although the makers have assured to treat fans with brutality, there have been reports of the makers toning violence and action sequences in the upcoming film. A section of audience had felt that the film too much of brutality.

"Prashanth is now planning to reduce the scenes involving Sanjay Dutt, whose portion of the film is important. Two big action episodes were planned with him, but now the director wants to make it just one," the source said.

The first instalment of Hombale Films-funded flick is had minted over Rs 200 crore at the worldwide box office. In Karnataka alone, it made over Rs 100 crore, a feat achieved by the first Sandalwood film.

The Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer has Srinidhi Shetty in the female lead with Ananth Nag, Malavika Avinash and many others in the cast.