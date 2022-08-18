Rocking Star Yash's KGF: Chapter 2 has become the biggest box office hit in the post-pandemic era in Bollywood. The Hindi version of the film has done exceedingly well in Mumbai, Delhi, UP, Rajasthan and East Punjab.

Lifetime Collection of KGF 2 (Hindi Version)

The film was opened to gigantic hype on April 14 to unprecedented hype. Probably for the first time, a film, originally made in Kannada and dubbed into Hindi, got such a huge opening. Undoubtedly, it got the biggest opening in the post-pandemic era as it minted Rs 53.95 crore on the first day.

With the film getting fantastic reviews, the collection only improved as the days progressed. In the opening weekend, it made a net collection of Rs 193.99 crore across the country from the Hindi version alone.

The Prashanth Neel's creation raked in Rs 268.63 crore by the end of its first week. The film managed to retain its momentum and went on to collect Rs 348.81 crore in two weeks.

In the next seven days, the period drama added almost Rs 50 crore to its tally as the film ended its third week at Rs 397.95 crore. Thereafter, the business saw a significant drop.

KGF 2 Closing Business

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer has grossed Rs 434.70 crore in its lifetime from the Hindi version alone.

Among the centers, KGF 2 has made the highest business in the Mumbai region where it has raked in Rs 134.61 crore followed by Delhi-UP (Rs 91.68 crore), East Punjab (Rs 46.84 crore) Central India (Rs 26.28 crore) and CP Berar circuit (Rs 18.03).

Interestingly, the multiplex chains have contributed over Rs 240 core business and KGF 2 alone has made over Rs 100 crore in PVRs across the country.