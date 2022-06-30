Yash's KGF series has redefined the mass movie. The elevation scenes, punch dialogues and action sequences have such an impact on the audience that it has become a daunting task for filmmakers to satisfy the cine-goers with normal or routine films with mass elements.

In another way, knowingly or unknowingly people are comparing the movies with KGF series. This has put enormous pressure on the filmmakers, who are now reworking on their scripts. The big movies too are not in hurry to know the current reality as it is very difficult to please the viewers with average content.

In fact, the pressure seems to be on Prashanth Neel, whose Salaar with Prabhas will be reportedly delayed. The release plans have gone for changes and it is expected to be out next summer. Similarly, the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 will be postponed and the movie is likely to be out mid-2023.

"Expectations are high from the audience these days. In the post-pandemic era, the cine-goers are not coming to theatres like before. They have become chosen. Until and unless the talk of the film is extremely good they will not come to theatres," industry observer Trinath tells.

In this situation, the risk and profits are high. "One good development that has taken place is the acceptance of South stars in Bollywood. With the right budget and marketing, any filmmaker can make a pan-India movie. On the flip side, if the content is not up to the mark, the business might end up becoming a disaster," he adds.

Industry insiders say that the release of movies on OTT platform has also become a challenge for the filmmakers. "Although it has become another source of revenue to the producers, slight negative reviews or an average content film might suffer huge loss as the audience realise that it will be out in digital platform, soon," an exhibitor believes.

Meanwhile, the audience have set their eyes on Sudeep's pan-India film Vikrant Rona.