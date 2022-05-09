Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has emerged as the most successful movie of all time of Sandalwood. The mega-budget flick has not only done well in its home territory in Karnataka but also outside the state.

More importantly, KGF 2 has come out with flying colors at the international box office. Notably, the Yash-starrer has struck gold at the US box office. The movie has minted over Rs 56 crore since its release on April 14.

Until a few years, achieving a lifetime collection of Rs 50 crore was a big achievement for an A-list actor film in Sandalwood. However, the Prashanth Neel's creation has achieved crossed Rs 50-crore mark from the US market alone.

Check out the day-wise collection of KGF 2 in the US:

Daily Gross Date Day Gross Locations Polled Gross Updated [Est] Gross Change % 1969-12-31 Wed $0 0 2022-04-13 06:00:52 -0 2022-04-14 Thu $1,697,970 468 2022-04-23 07:57:23 -0 2022-04-15 Fri $1,024,899 467 2022-04-18 10:03:17 -43 2022-04-16 Sat $1,094,161 458 2022-04-18 10:03:39 +6 2022-04-17 Sun $879,747 482 2022-04-18 10:03:57 -20 2022-04-18 Mon $337,504 409 2022-04-19 07:25:30 -62 2022-04-19 Tue $290,402 400 2022-04-21 07:33:35 -15 2022-04-20 Wed $208,622 409 2022-04-21 07:34:21 -28 2022-04-21 Thu $163,540 275 2022-04-23 08:04:49 -23 2022-04-22 Fri $232,538 240 2022-04-24 07:59:03 -41 2022-04-23 Sat $353,631 297 2022-04-25 07:06:48 +50 2022-04-24 Sun $260,960 259 2022-04-25 07:07:26 -26 2022-04-25 Mon $84,500 204 2022-04-26 07:51:36 -68 2022-04-26 Tue $112,895 204 2022-04-27 08:08:43 +34 2022-04-27 Wed $66,941 197 2022-04-28 07:22:55 -41 2022-04-28 Thu $49,070 190 2022-04-29 07:38:52 -27 2022-04-29 Fri $67,366 68 2022-04-30 08:17:02 +37 2022-04-30 Sat $100,334 95 2022-05-01 07:58:03 +49 2022-05-01 Sun $75,461 97 2022-05-02 07:23:26 -25 2022-05-02 Mon $46,323 101 2022-05-03 07:31:07 -39 2022-05-03 Tue $54,555 107 2022-05-04 07:15:46 +18 2022-05-04 Wed $36,394 100 2022-05-05 08:06:44 -33 2022-05-05 Thu $14,349 25 2022-05-08 08:16:44 -61 2022-05-06 Fri $19,385 28 2022-05-08 08:21:12 +35 2022-05-07 Sat $31,889 28 2022-05-08 08:21:46 +65 2022-05-08 Sun $24,239 35 2022-05-09 07:52:07 -24

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office and recently surpassed the collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Interestingly, the film has shown no sign of slowing down at the box office in North India.

"#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows... Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version," trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.

