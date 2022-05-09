Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has emerged as the most successful movie of all time of Sandalwood. The mega-budget flick has not only done well in its home territory in Karnataka but also outside the state.
More importantly, KGF 2 has come out with flying colors at the international box office. Notably, the Yash-starrer has struck gold at the US box office. The movie has minted over Rs 56 crore since its release on April 14.
Until a few years, achieving a lifetime collection of Rs 50 crore was a big achievement for an A-list actor film in Sandalwood. However, the Prashanth Neel's creation has achieved crossed Rs 50-crore mark from the US market alone.
Check out the day-wise collection of KGF 2 in the US:
|Daily Gross Date
|Day
|Gross
|Locations Polled
|Gross Updated [Est]
|Gross Change %
|1969-12-31
|Wed
|$0
|0
|2022-04-13 06:00:52
|-0
|2022-04-14
|Thu
|$1,697,970
|468
|2022-04-23 07:57:23
|-0
|2022-04-15
|Fri
|$1,024,899
|467
|2022-04-18 10:03:17
|-43
|2022-04-16
|Sat
|$1,094,161
|458
|2022-04-18 10:03:39
|+6
|2022-04-17
|Sun
|$879,747
|482
|2022-04-18 10:03:57
|-20
|2022-04-18
|Mon
|$337,504
|409
|2022-04-19 07:25:30
|-62
|2022-04-19
|Tue
|$290,402
|400
|2022-04-21 07:33:35
|-15
|2022-04-20
|Wed
|$208,622
|409
|2022-04-21 07:34:21
|-28
|2022-04-21
|Thu
|$163,540
|275
|2022-04-23 08:04:49
|-23
|2022-04-22
|Fri
|$232,538
|240
|2022-04-24 07:59:03
|-41
|2022-04-23
|Sat
|$353,631
|297
|2022-04-25 07:06:48
|+50
|2022-04-24
|Sun
|$260,960
|259
|2022-04-25 07:07:26
|-26
|2022-04-25
|Mon
|$84,500
|204
|2022-04-26 07:51:36
|-68
|2022-04-26
|Tue
|$112,895
|204
|2022-04-27 08:08:43
|+34
|2022-04-27
|Wed
|$66,941
|197
|2022-04-28 07:22:55
|-41
|2022-04-28
|Thu
|$49,070
|190
|2022-04-29 07:38:52
|-27
|2022-04-29
|Fri
|$67,366
|68
|2022-04-30 08:17:02
|+37
|2022-04-30
|Sat
|$100,334
|95
|2022-05-01 07:58:03
|+49
|2022-05-01
|Sun
|$75,461
|97
|2022-05-02 07:23:26
|-25
|2022-05-02
|Mon
|$46,323
|101
|2022-05-03 07:31:07
|-39
|2022-05-03
|Tue
|$54,555
|107
|2022-05-04 07:15:46
|+18
|2022-05-04
|Wed
|$36,394
|100
|2022-05-05 08:06:44
|-33
|2022-05-05
|Thu
|$14,349
|25
|2022-05-08 08:16:44
|-61
|2022-05-06
|Fri
|$19,385
|28
|2022-05-08 08:21:12
|+35
|2022-05-07
|Sat
|$31,889
|28
|2022-05-08 08:21:46
|+65
|2022-05-08
|Sun
|$24,239
|35
|2022-05-09 07:52:07
|-24
Meanwhile, KGF 2 has grossed over Rs 1,100 crore at the worldwide box office and recently surpassed the collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR. Interestingly, the film has shown no sign of slowing down at the box office in North India.
"#KGF2 shows no signs of fatigue in mass pockets, despite reduction of screens/shows... Proves a tough opponent to #Hollywood giant #DoctorStrange in those circuits... [Week 4] Fri 3.85 cr, Sat 4.75 cr, Sun 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 412.80 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version," trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted.
Top 10 Grossing Movies in India
|Rank
|Film
|Total gross
|Primary language(s)
|Year
|1
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|₹1,429 crore
|Telugu, Tamil
|2017
|2
|K.G.F: Chapter 2 *
|₹947.20 crore
|Kannada
|2022
|3
|RRR
|₹903.68 crore
|Telugu
|2022
|4
|Dangal
|₹538.03 crore
|Hindi
|2016
|5
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|₹520 crore
|Telugu
|2015
|6
|2.0
|₹489 crore
|Tamil
|2018
|7
|PK
|₹473.33 crore
|Hindi
|2014
|8
|Avengers: Endgame
|₹442 crore
|English
|2019
|9
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|₹444.92 crore
|Hindi
|2015
|10
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|₹434.82 crore
|Hindi
|2017