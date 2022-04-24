Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has continued to keep the cash register ringing at the box office. The movie will successfully complete its second weekend on Sunday and is expected to end the business on a high note across the country.

As per the trade reports, KGF: Chapter 2 has breached into Rs 800-crore mark at the worldwide box office. They are now predicting the film to hit the Rs 1000-crore mark by the end of its second week, i.e, on April 28. In the history of the Indian cinema, only four movies have entered the club.

Dangal (lifetime collection: Rs 2,024 crore), Baahubali 2 (lifetime collection: Rs 1,810 crore) and RRR (Rs 1091.9 crore).

Released in over 10,000 screens worldwide, the action thriller has turned out to be the second biggest hit at the box office after SS Rajamouli's RRR. The movie has done exceedingly well in all the centres it saw the light of the day.

The movie has minted over Rs 100-crore mark in Karnataka and Andhra-Telangana box office. Whereas it has grossed over Rs 50-crore mark in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

On the other hand, KGF 2 has minted over Rs 300 crore (net collection) from the rest of India. It has become the ninth film to achieve this feat after Aamir Khan's PK, Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman Khan's Sultan, Aamir Khan's Dangal, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai, Ranveer Singh's Padmavaat, Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and Hrithik Roshan's War.

Benchmark at the Hindi box office:

₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

₹ 275 cr: Day 9

₹ 300 cr: Day 11

The Prashanth Neel-directorial has done well in the overseas centres too and especially in the US it has come out with flying colors. KGF 2 is on the verge of entering Rs 50-crore mark in the US.