From Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra to Vijay Sethupathi: Prime Video Signs Stars Across Languages Close
From Shahid Kapoor to Sidharth Malhotra to Vijay Sethupathi: Prime Video Signs Stars Across Languages

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has completed its two-week run in theatres on a high note. Despite a few new releases, the business of Prashanth Neel's film ended 15-day business on a high note.

Yash
KGF 2.PR Handout

In the Hindi market, KGF 2 has added Rs 80.18 crore (net) in week two after minting Rs 268.63 (net) in the first week. By the end of 15-day, the movie has raked in Rs 348.81 crore (net).

Trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. [sic]"

#KGF2 benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7 ₹ 300 cr: Day 11 ₹ 325 cr: Day 12 #India biz. #Hindi

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office
The multilingual movie has retained the number of screens in Tamil Nadu despite the release of his new film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). Distributor SR Prabhu tweeted, "#kgfchapter2 Continues its successful run in third week with 350+ screens! #RockyBhai is still Unstoppable. Thanks to the wonderful audience for the continuous support . #KGF2 . [sic]"

KGF 2 Box Office Records
Yash-starrer KGF 2.PR Handout

However, the movie seems to have lost many screens in Andhra and Telangana due to the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

So far, the Yash-starrer has grossed over Rs 950-crore at the worldwide box office. Trade trackers had expected the film to breach into Rs 1000-crore mark in two weeks. As the collections dropped in weekdays, the movie could not achieve the feat.

It is now being said that KGF 2 will enter Rs 1000-crore mark by the end of this weekend.

Also Read