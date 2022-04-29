Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF: Chapter 2 has completed its two-week run in theatres on a high note. Despite a few new releases, the business of Prashanth Neel's film ended 15-day business on a high note.

In the Hindi market, KGF 2 has added Rs 80.18 crore (net) in week two after minting Rs 268.63 (net) in the first week. By the end of 15-day, the movie has raked in Rs 348.81 crore (net).

Trade tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#KGF2 is now ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER... EXCELLENT Week 2, collects ₹ 75 cr+, TERRIFIC... Will cross ₹ 350 cr today [third Fri]... [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr, Sat 18.25 cr, Sun 22.68 cr, Mon 8.28 cr, Tue 7.48 cr, Wed 6.25 cr, Thu 5.68 cr. Total: ₹ 348.81 cr. #India biz. #Hindi. [sic]"

#KGF2 benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1 ₹ 100 cr: Day 2 ₹ 150 cr: Day 4 ₹ 200 cr: Day 5 ₹ 250 cr: Day 7 ₹ 300 cr: Day 11 ₹ 325 cr: Day 12 #India biz. #Hindi

KGF 2 Worldwide Box Office

The multilingual movie has retained the number of screens in Tamil Nadu despite the release of his new film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (KRK). Distributor SR Prabhu tweeted, "#kgfchapter2 Continues its successful run in third week with 350+ screens! #RockyBhai is still Unstoppable. Thanks to the wonderful audience for the continuous support . #KGF2 . [sic]"

However, the movie seems to have lost many screens in Andhra and Telangana due to the release of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan's Acharya.

So far, the Yash-starrer has grossed over Rs 950-crore at the worldwide box office. Trade trackers had expected the film to breach into Rs 1000-crore mark in two weeks. As the collections dropped in weekdays, the movie could not achieve the feat.

It is now being said that KGF 2 will enter Rs 1000-crore mark by the end of this weekend.