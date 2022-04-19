Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF 2 has continued to do thunderous business at the worldwide box office. The multilingual film has done exceptionally well across the globe till Tuesday.
KGF 2 has crossed Rs 600-crore mark and the business has remained unstoppable in most centres. In Bollywood alone, the Yash-starrer has collected over Rs 219 crore (net business). The movie has minted over Rs 250 crore from South India in four versions – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
Notably, the collection of the Tamil version of KGF 2 which was just around Rs 24, has witnessed a jump from Monday and the first time in the five days has performed better than Vijay's Beast.
Amid the massive success, the Yash-starrer is on a record-breaking spree at the box office.
Check out the list of records broken by the movie:
Record Opener in Hindi belts
Record Weekend in Hindi belts
Biggest Single Day collection in Hindi belts
Biggest Second Day collection in Hindi belts
Biggest Sunday in Hindi belts
Biggest Four Day collection in Hindi belts
Record Opener in Karnataka
Record Opening weekend in Karnataka
Biggest Second Day in Karnataka
Biggest Third Day in Karnataka
Biggest Fourth Day in Karnataka
Biggest Sunday in Karnataka
Biggest Single Day in Karnataka
Record Opener in Kerala
Record Opening weekend in Kerala
Biggest Second Day in Kerala
Biggest Third Day in Kerala
Biggest Fourth Day in Kerala
Biggest Single Day in Kerala
Biggest Sunday in Kerala
Record Opener for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest Weekend for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest second for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest third day for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest fourth day for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest Single day for a non Tollywood Film
Biggest Sunday for a non Tollywood Film
Record IMAX weekend in India
Highest Grossing Kannada Film of All Time