Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF 2 has continued to do thunderous business at the worldwide box office. The multilingual film has done exceptionally well across the globe till Tuesday.

KGF 2 has crossed Rs 600-crore mark and the business has remained unstoppable in most centres. In Bollywood alone, the Yash-starrer has collected over Rs 219 crore (net business). The movie has minted over Rs 250 crore from South India in four versions – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Notably, the collection of the Tamil version of KGF 2 which was just around Rs 24, has witnessed a jump from Monday and the first time in the five days has performed better than Vijay's Beast.

Amid the massive success, the Yash-starrer is on a record-breaking spree at the box office.

Check out the list of records broken by the movie:

Record Opener in Hindi belts

Record Weekend in Hindi belts

Biggest Single Day collection in Hindi belts

Biggest Second Day collection in Hindi belts

Biggest Sunday in Hindi belts

Biggest Four Day collection in Hindi belts

Record Opener in Karnataka

Record Opening weekend in Karnataka

Biggest Second Day in Karnataka

Biggest Third Day in Karnataka

Biggest Fourth Day in Karnataka

Biggest Sunday in Karnataka

Biggest Single Day in Karnataka

Record Opener in Kerala

Record Opening weekend in Kerala

Biggest Second Day in Kerala

Biggest Third Day in Kerala

Biggest Fourth Day in Kerala

Biggest Single Day in Kerala

Biggest Sunday in Kerala

Record Opener for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest Weekend for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest second for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest third day for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest fourth day for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest Single day for a non Tollywood Film

Biggest Sunday for a non Tollywood Film

Record IMAX weekend in India

Highest Grossing Kannada Film of All Time