Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 has become the second biggest hit of the year at the Indian box office. After RRR, it has earned the 'blockbuster' status in most centres.

Released in over 10,000 screens on April 14, the movie has completed its seven-day run in theatres on Thursday. The movie was predicted to register a gigantic opening considering the massive hype that it had generated before its release.

However, not many had expected KGF 2 to mint over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office in a week. The unanimous positive response has played a major role in pulling the audience to theatres in big numbers.

On Thursday, Yash-starrer became the fastest movie to breach into Rs 250-crore club (net collection) from the Hindi version in India. It beat Baahubali 2 which had taken 7 days to enter the club followed by Dangal (10 days), Sanju (10 days)and Tiger Zinda Hai (10 days).

Day Wise Collection of KGF 2 in Hindi

Day 1: Rs 53.95 crore

Day 2: Rs 46.79 crore

Day 3: Rs 42.90 crore

Day 4: Rs 50.35 crore

Day 5: Rs 25.57 crore

Day 6: Rs 19.14 crore

Day 7: Rs 16.35 crore

Total: Rs 255.05 crore

The movie has broken over 30 records and counting. With such a huge response, KGF 2 is expected to do stunning business in the days to come and traders are predicting the movie to mint over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

Check Out the List of Top 10 All Time Highest Grossing Indian Movies: