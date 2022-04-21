Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 has become the second biggest hit of the year at the Indian box office. After RRR, it has earned the 'blockbuster' status in most centres.
Released in over 10,000 screens on April 14, the movie has completed its seven-day run in theatres on Thursday. The movie was predicted to register a gigantic opening considering the massive hype that it had generated before its release.
However, not many had expected KGF 2 to mint over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office in a week. The unanimous positive response has played a major role in pulling the audience to theatres in big numbers.
On Thursday, Yash-starrer became the fastest movie to breach into Rs 250-crore club (net collection) from the Hindi version in India. It beat Baahubali 2 which had taken 7 days to enter the club followed by Dangal (10 days), Sanju (10 days)and Tiger Zinda Hai (10 days).
Day Wise Collection of KGF 2 in Hindi
Day 1: Rs 53.95 crore
Day 2: Rs 46.79 crore
Day 3: Rs 42.90 crore
Day 4: Rs 50.35 crore
Day 5: Rs 25.57 crore
Day 6: Rs 19.14 crore
Day 7: Rs 16.35 crore
Total: Rs 255.05 crore
The movie has broken over 30 records and counting. With such a huge response, KGF 2 is expected to do stunning business in the days to come and traders are predicting the movie to mint over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.
Check Out the List of Top 10 All Time Highest Grossing Indian Movies:
|Si
|Movie Name
|Year of Release
|Language (s)
|Collection
|1
|Dangal
|2016
|Hindi
|₹2,024 crore (US$311 million)
|2
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|2017
|Telugu
Tamil
|₹1,810 crore (US$278 million)
|3
|RRR *
|2022
|Telugu
|₹1,091.9 crore (US$140 million)
|4
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|2015
|Hindi
|₹969.06 crore (US$150 million)
|5
|Secret Superstar
|2017
|Hindi
|₹966.86 crore (US$154 million)
|6
|PK
|2014
|Hindi
|₹854 crore (US$120 million)
|7
|K.G.F: Chapter 2
|2022
|Kannada
|₹700 crore (US$91 million)
|8
|2.0
|2018
|Tamil
|₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million)
|9
|Baahubali: The Beginning
|2015
|Telugu
Tamil
|₹650 crore (US$101 million)
|10
|Sultan
|2016
|Hindi
|₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)