Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 has become the second biggest hit of the year at the Indian box office. After RRR, it has earned the 'blockbuster' status in most centres.

Yash
Rocking Star Yash's KGF 2 1st week box office collection.PR Handout

Released in over 10,000 screens on April 14, the movie has completed its seven-day run in theatres on Thursday. The movie was predicted to register a gigantic opening considering the massive hype that it had generated before its release.

However, not many had expected KGF 2 to mint over Rs 700 crore at the worldwide box office in a week. The unanimous positive response has played a major role in pulling the audience to theatres in big numbers.

On Thursday, Yash-starrer became the fastest movie to breach into Rs 250-crore club (net collection) from the Hindi version in India. It beat Baahubali 2 which had taken 7 days to enter the club followed by Dangal (10 days), Sanju (10 days)and Tiger Zinda Hai (10 days).

Day Wise Collection of KGF 2 in Hindi
Day 1: Rs 53.95 crore
Day 2: Rs 46.79 crore
Day 3: Rs 42.90 crore
Day 4: Rs 50.35 crore
Day 5: Rs 25.57 crore
Day 6: Rs 19.14 crore
Day 7: Rs 16.35 crore

Total: Rs 255.05 crore

The movie has broken over 30 records and counting. With such a huge response, KGF 2 is expected to do stunning business in the days to come and traders are predicting the movie to mint over Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

KGF 2 Box Office Records
Yash-starrer KGF 2.PR Handout

Check Out the List of Top 10 All Time Highest Grossing Indian Movies:

Si Movie Name Year of Release Language (s) Collection
1 Dangal 2016 Hindi ₹2,024 crore (US$311 million)
2 Baahubali 2: The Conclusion 2017 Telugu
Tamil		 ₹1,810 crore (US$278 million)
3 RRR * 2022 Telugu ₹1,091.9 crore (US$140 million)
4 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 Hindi ₹969.06 crore (US$150 million)
5 Secret Superstar 2017 Hindi ₹966.86 crore (US$154 million)
6 PK 2014 Hindi ₹854 crore (US$120 million)
7 K.G.F: Chapter 2 2022 Kannada ₹700 crore (US$91 million)
8 2.0 2018 Tamil ₹655.81 crore (US$86 million)–₹800 crore (US$100 million)
9 Baahubali: The Beginning 2015 Telugu
Tamil		 ₹650 crore (US$101 million)
10 Sultan 2016 Hindi ₹623.33 crore (US$93 million)
