The Telugu version of Rocking Star Yash's blockbuster is finally will ready for its world TV premiere. The Prashanth Neel-directorial will be telecast on Maa TV on 5 July.

Distributor Confirms

Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram, which distributed the movie in Andhra and Telangana, announced the news on Twitter. "@TheNameIsYash 's #KGF Telugu World Television Premiere, This Sunday at 5:30 PM on @StarMaa. [sic]" the post read.

The movie has been already premiered in other languages, but the Telugu version got delayed as the makers could not strike a deal with TV channels. It was only recently that the satellite rights of the Tollywood version of the movie were sold.

Nonetheless, the Telugu version of KGF has been illegally premiered on a few local Telugu channels and a channel named Every^ was caught airing it.

Illegal Airing

Karthik Gowda, the executive producer of the film, confirmed on Twitter had said that they would sue the channel and had proper evidence for the illegally playing the film. "A telugu local channel named #Every^ is playing KGF film illegally. We will move legally against them and sue for their actions. While the satellite deal is on talks and almost finalised, a cable channel does this. We have ample proof woth screen shots, videos of the same," he wrote.

The Yash-starrer was released on 22 December. The movie told the story of Rocky Bhai's journey from Mumbai to the bloody mines of the KGF.

Meanwhile, the shooting of the KGF 2 has come to a standstill due to the lockdown. About 20 days of the shoot is pending to be filmed. The Prashanth Neel-directorial is scheduled for release on 23 October.