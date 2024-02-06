In a big success, Delhi Police arrested the mastermind of the cross-border Kupwara terror module of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) busted by Jammu and Kashmir Police on January 27 from the Karnah area of north Kashmir.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed of Kupwara. He was coordinating the terror module in which a government teacher was also involved.

According to reports, Delhi Police arrested one of the key conspirators of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The accused person has been identified as Riyaz Ahmed. He was arrested by the cops of the New Delhi Railway Station Police Station of Delhi.

Riyaz was involved in hatching a conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC) by the terrorist handlers.

According to reports, on specific information received from investigation agencies that absconding terrorist Riyaz Ahmed Rather is roaming in the New Delhi Railway Station area, a team was constituted to nab him.

Additional forces were deployed at all entry, exit, and strategic points of New Delhi Railway Station. The alert cops acted promptly and identified Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him, when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate Numbeer 1, of New Delhi Railway Station.

During initial questioning, Riyaz Ahmed revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station on February 3 evening. From there they took an auto and reached New Delhi Railway Station. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout.

One mobile phone and one SIM card have been recovered from his possession. Police officials of the concerned Police Station of J&K have been informed for further necessary action.

Cross-border LeT terror module busted in Kupwara

The arrested terrorist was a key conspirator of a cross-border terror module involved in smuggling arms and ammunition from across the Line of Control (LoC) in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

This module was busted on January 27 in the Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Five terrorists were arrested by the Kupwara Police.

Among the five terrorists involved in this terror module, one of them is a government teacher who was monitoring all activities of this gang.

The arrested terrorists were identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat son of Noor Hussain Bhat resident of Rear Sudhpora Karnah, Khursheed Ahmad Rather son of the late Mohammad Yousuf Rather resident of Gabra, Karnah, Mudassir Shafiq son of Shafiq Ahmad resident of Gabra, Karnah, Ghulam Sarwar Rather son of Mohammad Yousuf Rather resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Fazal Illahi son of Qazi Mohammad Anwar.

Arms and ammunition were sent by PoJK-based LeT handlers.

According to Kupwara Police arms and ammunition were sent by two Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) based Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor son of Wali Mohammad Seikh resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal son of Qazi Syed Yaseen R/o Dhanni Karnah both at present operating from across the border.

According to the police both Manzoor Ahmed and Qazi Khushal had crossed over to PoJK for arms training in the 1990s.

Instead of infiltrating into this side of the LoC, both the terrorists were monitoring terror activities in north Kashmir from across the border.

Preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past the above two handlers from across were in touch with the said Zahoor who hails from a village that is in proximity to LoC with various means.

According to police the consignments so dispatched to this side from across were after that delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the said handlers as well.