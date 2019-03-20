Amid the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations made by actress Charlotte Kirk, Warner Bros. has officially decided that its chairman and CEO, Kevin Tsujihara, should step down from his position.

It was earlier reported that Kevin Tsujihara and Charlotte Kirk allegedly had an inappropriate relationship. As per the report by The Hollywood Reporter, back in 2013, Tsujihara and Kirk were introduced to each other by James Packer, an Australian billionaire, at Hotel Bel-Air.

James Packer allegedly told Charlotte Kirk to come to the hotel as the night is going to change her life forever. Following which, an alleged sexual relationship was formed between Kirk and Tsujihara in which she reportedly believed she was promised favorable treatment in Hollywood.

However, Charlotte Kirk was not happy after learning that she was not getting good roles and made it clear in text messages that she was going to hold these three men responsible for everything.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, in March 2015, Charlotte Kirk texted Kevin Tsujihara the following message:

"You're very busy I know but when we were in that motel having sex u said u would help me and when u just ignore me like you're doing now it makes me feel used. Are u going to help me like u said u would?"

For this, Tsujihara responded, "Sorry you feel that way. Richard will be reaching out to u tonight."

Kirk, however, denies any inappropriate behavior in her defense. She has also stressed that her relationship with Tsujihara was consensual and it ended many years ago. But it looks like WarnerMedia is not taking these allegations lightly.

In a released statement, WarnerMedia announced that Kevin Tsujihara will no longer continue with the company after it was revealed through multiple text messages that he allegedly promised actress Charlotte Kirk several acting auditions and roles in exchange for a sexual relationship.

WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey stated that "It is in the best interest of WarnerMedia, Warner Bros., our employees, and our partners for Kevin to step down as Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros."

In addition to this, Stankey further stated that Kevin Tsujihara has contributed a lot to the studio in the last 25 years and for that, everyone is grateful. But at the same time, his mistakes are inconsistent with the company's leadership and would impact the ability going forward.

"Kevin has contributed greatly to the studio's success over the past 25 years and for that we thank him. Kevin acknowledges that his mistakes are inconsistent with the Company's leadership expectations and could impact the Company's ability to execute going forward."

Even Kevin Tsujihara explained his decision for leaving in a memo that was issued to staff in which he stated that over the last week, he has reflected how his previous actions would affect the company and its future. After a lot of discussion with CEO John Stankey, they have decided that it would be in Warner Bros.'s best interest that he steps down as CEO and chairman.