A shocking turn of events has granted embattled actor Kevin Spacey a reprieve. Reportedly, Massachusetts prosecutors have dropped a criminal case against actor Kevin Spacey, a week after a man who accused him of assault pleaded the fifth on the witness stand.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said the decision was made "due to the unavailability of the complaining witness," according to a court filing.

The "Usual Suspects" actor fell from grace when he was named in the #MeToo movement by Actor Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance toward him in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26.

But Spacey found himself in real legal trouble when he was accused of groping a young man at a Nantucket bar. Spacey, faced a criminal charge of indecent assault and battery in connection with a July 2016 incident.

The alleged victim, who CNN is not naming, exercised his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in a July 8 pre-trial hearing focused on the disappearance of a cell phone he used the night of the alleged assault and questions about whether he deleted text messages.

"My client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances," Mitchell Garabedian, the attorney who represented the young man, said Wednesday. This is certainly good news for the Oscar winner but seems like a big step back for the #MeToo movement. Kevin Spacey was kicked off the Netflix hit "House of Cards" after these sexual assault allegations came to light. Kevin Spacey took a step back and has been out of the public eye for a while. Now that the charges have been dropped, maybe the actor will make a return to Hollywood.