I have been in a long and steady relationship with junk and fried food ever since my childhood. While being active throughout the day till my college days never allowed the junk to make a place for itself in my body, once I started office and began my desk job, it did. From vegan diet, protein diet, low carb diet, no sugar diet, fat-free diet, paleo diet; you name it and I have tried it. However, each time I failed either due to the hunger cravings or the lack of options.

From 58, my weight slowly started mounting towards the 60s and recently when I checked, almost after 10 months of delivering my baby girl, I was at a whopping 70 kgs. It was then that I decided to take stock of the situation and get things under control. My current aim is to be at 60 kgs by the end of this year.

Why keto?

Since I had read so much about this revolutionary keto diet, I decided to give it a try. I googled it up and found that the people doing keto were literally having a party. Chicken, fish, red-meat, paneer, the coffee I literary had to live on what I love eating every day, anyway. Since I have a small baby, working out or going to the gym was not an option for me. So, I prepared my list and went grocery shopping on a Sunday and prepped all my meals for the upcoming week. I decided to try it out for a week religiously.

I started at 70 kgs on Monday and the next Monday morning I checked, I was 68. This has given me enough boost to continue this keto journey until I reach my target weight. However, I have decided to treat myself with anything and everything I like, every Sunday as a cheat day. If you can, do add half-an-hour of brisk walking or yoga or gymming. This would speed up the process.

What I ate

So, let's just take you through what you actually clicked on to read. Here goes my routine.

Morning (right after waking up): 1 glass of honey and lemon in some warm water or apple cider vinegar in some warm water

Breakfast (Between 9 – 10 am): Omelette of 2 eggs (cheese, masala, sausage)/boiled egg – 3/sunny side up – 2 eggs

Mid-morning snack (11 am -12 pm): Bulletproof coffee

Lunch (1-2 pm): Any form of egg curry/paneer curry/chicken curry/fish curry/eggplant curry/cabbage curry/cauliflower curry with less oil and hardly any masala. Accompanied by salad (Don't include carrot)

Evening (4-5 pm): Handful of almonds or walnuts fried in ghee

Dinner (6-7 pm): I used to make sure to have my dinner before 8 pm every day. Since I used to have breakfast the next morning around 9 or 10, this window also acted as intermittent fasting for me. For dinner, I preferred having grilled chicken/grilled fish/egg bhurji/grilled paneer/paneer bhurji with homemade soup (tomato/spinach/cauliflower)

Recipe for soup: Pour some ghee/butter/olive oil in a wok. Add largely diced onions and saute. Once they turn golden add tomato cubes. Cover it and let it simmer. Once tomato becomes almost crushed and looks cooked, take out the mixture. Cool it and blend it. Sieve it. Add some fresh cream and oregano for seasoning. Serve hot!

Note: Have 2-3 litres of water every day otherwise you might get severe constipation.

Though I was told that the first few kilograms would be fast and easy to shed and later it would require more hard-work, as long as this hard-work involves only eating, I am in it!