As the incessant rainfall in Kerala continued for the third day, the normal lives of people came to a grinding halt. The state has witnessed severe flooding and landslides in most of the districts.
The number of causalities has increased to 46 with the people of Idukki, Wayanad and Malappuram reeling under the wrath of the torrential rains. Over 1 lakh people have been shifted to relief camps and many are still being evacuated from the flood and landslide affected areas.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) teams are finding it difficult to conduct the search and rescue operations due to the worsening conditions in Wayanad and Malappuram districts.
An entire village at Kavalappara near Nilambur in Malappuram district was washed away due to a landslide in the area. More than 100 acres of land was washed away leaving nearly 40 homes under debris.
Live Updates
A man was washed away due to flooding caused by heavy rains in Wayanad
A man was washed away due to flooding caused by heavy rains in Wayanad
Keralal CM Pinarayi Vijayan confirms 42 deaths and 80 landslides from 8 districts in last 3 days
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after visiting the State Disaster Management Authority's state-level control room and reviewing the situation said that 42 deaths have been confirmed so far and 80 landslides have been reported from 8 districts in last 3 days.
Health minister KK Shailaja to visit Kasaragod district
The state health minister KK Shailaja will be visiting Kasaragod district on Saturday as several areas in the district has been witnessing heavy downpour.
Water levels receding at Cochin International Airport
The water level at the Cochin International Airport is receding and the airport authorities have started cleaning operations. The flight operations will resume at the airport after 3 pm on Sunday.
"Apron water level is receding. Started cleaning operations. Also successfully carried out ferry operation (three out of 8 stranded aircraft departed)," read a statement issued by the CIAL officials.
Rise in water levels at Pamba and Achankovil river in Pathanamthitta
The water levels at Pamba and Achankovil river in Pathanamthitta district has risen by 1 metre since Saturday morning. Over 1000 people from 250 families are currently living at 31 relief camps in the district.
Nilamuttam Maqam Masjid in Irikkur town of Kannur district submerged under water
Due to the heavy rains in Kannur district of Kerala, Nilamuttam Maqam Masjid in Irikkur town of the district has been submerged under water.