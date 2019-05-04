As the students are eagerly waiting for their class 10 results, the Kerala Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results on May 8.

The SSLC examinations for class 10 were conducted from March 7 to March 26. The students are advised to keep their admit cards/hall tickets ready on May 8 to quickly access their results.

The results will be available on the following websites –

The students who have taken their state syllabus board exams (private and regular) for the year 2019 can also check their results on examresults.net.

How to Check the results for 2019 Kerala state SSLC results:-

Log in to official websites of the Kerala Board of Secondary Education (KBSE) at dhsekerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in or keralaresults.nic.in

Fill in your details carefully (registration/hall ticket number)

Click submit

The page will show your SSLC results

Download and keep a print for further use

How to get the results via SMS