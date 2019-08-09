Live

Intense monsoon rains wreaked havoc in Kerala including Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode districts, leaving at least 20 dead and hundreds stranded. Normal life in Kerala came to a standstill due to heavy rainfall for the past few days as the state got battered by heavy rainfall. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red Alert in Idukki, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and also predicted heavy rainfall in the state till August 14.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought the help of Indian Army and an additional 13 more units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for the relief and rescue operations. As heavy rains pounded several parts of the state leading to a flood-like situation, more than 22,000 people have been evacuated to 315 relief camps.

A massive landslide has been reported from Meppadi in the hilly Wayanad district. Around 40 people are suspected to be trapped under the debris. As of now, only three have been rescued. Also, a temple, church, couple of houses and a few vehicles have come under the soil and many people are feared missing.

