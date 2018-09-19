Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of sexually assaulting a nun, was questioned at Thripunithura crime branch police station in Kochi, Kerala, on Wednesday.
Mulakkal reached Kochi to be questioned by a five-member team led by Vaikom Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash. Earlier, a police team from Kerala had questioned the Bishop in Jalandhar, Punjab.
Live Updates
Crime Branch under high security
Security has been heightened at the Kochi crime branch where Jalandhar Bishop is being questioned. Earlier in the day, people had gathered outside the police station and blocked a road in protest of police inaction against the tainted Bishop.
Bishop Mulakkal appears before SIT, interrogation underway
The questioning of Bishop Franco Mulakkal is in progress at the crime branch. The Bishop had denied the charges levelled against him, stating he was being falsely implicated.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal on his way to Kochi
Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal en route to Kochi. He will be interrogated by a 5 members team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash at Crime Branch (CID) in Kochi. #Kerala