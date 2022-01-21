The Kerala High Court posted for Saturday hearing in the Malayalam film actor Dileep's anticipatory bail petition in the actress abduction case.

This is for the fourth time that the hearing in the case has been postponed.

Deferring the case on Friday, the court told both the sides that since there is a need for a detailed hearing, a special sitting will be held on Saturday despite it being a holiday.

Several twists and turns surfaced early this month after film director Balachandra Kumar made fresh revelations related to the case.

The trial, which was progressing smoothly for the accused, turned topsy turvy when Kumar made an appearance and spilled the beans saying that Dileep, soon after being released on bail, had seen the visuals of the beleaguered actress being assaulted by her abductors.

Until then, only the trial court had seen it. Besides, Kumar made more disclosures and testified before the police and a magistrate.

Based on the disclosures, the police probe team registered a fresh case and Dileep sensing that he might be arrested sought an anticipatory bail.

Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming it.

After two months in jail, he was released on bail.