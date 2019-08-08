Live

A red alert has been issued in Kerala and neighbouring states due to the high-intensity rains which have lashed several parts of the state.

Widespread destruction has been reported from Idukki, Kottayam, Malappuram, Kannur and Kozhikode districts of Kerala, which is experiencing incessant rains from since Wednesday. Low lying areas of Munnar in Idukki district have been submerged underwater.

Due to the torrential rains in the area, the Kerala government has opened two shutters of Malankara dam and the shutters of Kalarkutty and Lower Periyar dam will be raised shortly. The state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called an emergency meeting to analyse the situation.

Two landslides have been reported from Erattupetta and Peruvanthanam of Kottayam district. Nine relief camps have been opened in Kannur district due to heavy flooding in certain areas.

Rescue operations are being conducted by the fire brigade team at Nilambur and Perinthalmanna region of Malappuram district.

Live Updates