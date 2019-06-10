After the central government's move to privatise six airports in India including the Trivandrum International Airport, Kerala has opposed this shift especially after the highest bidder in the game turns out to be the Adani group.

With the tender of 6 airports to run for the next 50 years, the Adani group has once again won a jackpot in Narendra Modi's second term as the prime minister bringing 'acche din' to India's well minted rich flock. Being the highest bidder Adani group will manage, operate and develop the facilities and infrastructure of the airports at Thiruvananthapuram, Mangalapuram, Lucknow, Guwahati, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has once again expressed his disagreement with the centres move to lease out the airport to Adani group, stating that it will be impossible for any private firm to develop the airport without the support from the state government.

CM Vijayan stands clear on his ground that if Adani group plans to proceed with their take on the airport with the support of the centre, Kerala will not co-operate with them.

On March 2019, the Kerala CM had moved the Kerala High Court against Adani's lease tender. He had also written to PM Modi questioning Adani's bid, as to how a single private bidder with no experience in the operations of aviation field won the contract. Vijayan also alleged that the tender was released in favour to the Adani group and that Modi had a play in this.

Modi has always been a fortune jar for the Adani group, who has wholeheartedly supported the Prime Minister in all his ventures including his foreign trips that helped the group to bag 13 agreements in 16 countries during Modi's first term.

Gautam Adani, the man behind the Adani group is alleged to be the force behind shaping Modi as he is now. He is also said to be the chief contributor for Modi's 2014 election campaign, during which Modi was seen using Adani's private jet to roam in the country for his invigorating campaign.