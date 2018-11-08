Josu Prieto Currais, the 25-year-old Spanish footballer who plays as a midfielder or left-back could be returning to Indian Super League in the January transfer window. Better known as Josu, the product FC Barcelona's youth system at La Masia is not new to ISL as he was one of the key man in Kerala Blasters in 2015 and 2016 season.

Known as Josuttan among Kerala Blasters FC fans, Josu has signed with Indian football agent Baljit Rihal's Inventive Sports last week. "Good to have Josu with us at Inventive Sports .. Hoping to bring him back to India very soon," CEO of Inventive Sports tweeted.

Good to have Josu with us at @InventiveSports .. Hoping to bring him back to #India very soon ??⚽️ @CurraisJosu https://t.co/32nGfNPtLN — Baljit Rihal (@BaljitRihal) November 3, 2018

Though it is almost certain that Josu will return to India soon, it is not clear whether Kerala Blasters will be his destination again. Kerala Blasters have already filled their seven foreign player quota of the ongoing Indian Super League season and hence, they will have to drop one foreign player to welcome Josu in the January transfer, if they have a plan.

Josu currently plays for Spanish third level league team UE Llagostera is a big fan of Kerala Blasters and has expressed his desire to wear the yellow jersey in multiple occasions. On November 5, when Kerala Blasters hosted Bengaluru FC at Kochi, Josu tweeted "Come on KeralaBlasters I wish you the best to get 3 points. The KBFC Manjappada are our 12th man. Will be watching the game at home, Spain! All the best."

Come on @KeralaBlasters I wish you the best to get 3 points. The @kbfc_manjappada are our 12th man. #Vamos #KeralaBlasters

Will be whatching the game at home, Spain! All the best — Josu Prieto Currais (@CurraisJosu) November 5, 2018

The tweet does indicate Josu wish to return to Blasters and it looks like he will perfectly fit in. Kerala Blasters started of the fifth season on a high note with a win against ATK while four draws on the trot afterwards and the loss against Bengaluru FC in the last match raised much concern. One of the most underperforming departments in the Blasters is the midfield. If Josu returns, David James' team is expected to get a new engine in the concerned section.

Josu made 25 appearances for Kerala Blasters in his past stint and scored one goal in the 2015-16 season against NorthEast United. After Blasters, he spent two years with United Soccer League club FC Cincinnati.