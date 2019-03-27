Scotland Yard, the former headquarters of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in London, has been converted into a luxurious five-star hotel by Indian business tycoon and hotelier from Kerala MA Yusuffali.

The Scotland Yard was bought by Yusuffali, the chairman of Lulu Group International, in 2015 for Rs 1,000 crore (£110 million). The heritage site has been converted into a premium hotel in three years at Rs 685 crore (£75 million).

The hotel will be managed by the Hyatt group and will open its door to the visitors later this year. The hotel has 153 rooms and the tariff per night is expected to go up to Rs 7,79,842 (nearly €10,000).

Some of the uber luxuriant suites in the hotel offer scenic views of the most unique locations in London like the Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey and Nelson's Column.

The renovation has not destroyed the originality and quintessence of the property and certain features still give a glimpse back to the history with decorations including military uniforms and artwork by the prisoners. This certainly is one of a kind experience in the hotel industry with a lot of premium features.

According to reports, the old police cells have been turned into meeting rooms and workspace areas that can be rented on request. The guests will also have access to a secret whiskey bar, a tea parlour, a ballroom and a restaurant.

The Scotland Yard was chosen by Sir Robert Peel, the then Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, for the police force after the London Police was formed in 1829.