Kentucky Derby 2018: Who Are The Triple Crown Favorites?

The running of the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs will kick off the first leg of the pursuit for the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. It is an amazing feat that requires a horse to win three high-stakes races: The Kentucky Derby, The Preakness Stakes and The Belmont Stakes. Only 12 horses have ever accomplished the ultimate prize. and amp;nbsp;Picture and amp; Footage:Getty ImagesKentucky DerbyNBC SportsSecretariat (2010) Walt Disney Motion Pictures and amp;nbsp;Music (In Order):Audioblocks and amp;lsquo;Trumpet Charge Horse Race and amp;rsquo; and amp;lsquo;Optimistic Discovery Movie Theme and amp;rsquo; and amp;lsquo;Parade Of Champions and amp;rsquo;