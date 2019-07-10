Kendall Jenner partied it up in the Greek island of Mykonos with her friends. The reality TV star was seen enjoying the sun with fellow model Shanina Shaik.

Shanina Shaik who recently divorced her husband Greg 'DJ Ruckus' Andrews, looked to be in good spirits as she frolicked with Kendall. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" Star was clad in a skimpy silver bikini that highlighted her curves.

Kendall Jenner looked to be part of a small group of glamorous ladies who arrived by boat to the Nammos beach restaurant. Kendall, Shanina and the rest of the gorgeous group let their hair down and got wild at the restaurant. They even danced on the tables. Kendall and her friends took selfies and were soon joined by a few male friends who took Kendall into the sea. The models seemed to be having the time of their lives.

Reportedly, Kendall arrived at the resort wearing a high-waisted lilac pleated skirt, which she teamed with a matching top and wedge heels. The model paired her ensemble with a delicate gold necklace and hoop earrings, she appeared to be in her element and she frolicked about in the sea. Victoria's Secret Angel Shanina turned up the heat in a plunging black swimsuit, which featured shiny silver buttons down the torso.

Shanina Shaik and Kendall Jenner are close friends and both models are enjoying their single status. Kendall Jenner split from her athlete boyfriend Ben Simmons recently. Kendall and Shanina are some of the most sought after and highest paid models in the world. You can check out the pics here: