Kendall Jenner sure knows how to tease her fans. The supermodel turned up the heat in a sizzling set of pics. Kendall posed in a bathtub and posted the pics to Instagram.

She captioned the photo: 'classic alien hand.' It is known that Alien hand syndrome is a condition in which a person's limbs act seemingly on their own, with no control over their actions. But it was quite evident that the rest of her body knew exactly what it was doing. Striking a pose.

The Victoria's Secret Angel was in a bathtub, so obviously, she was naked. But she did cover up her breasts with her knees Instagram policies are strict after all. Her skin looked radiant and camera ready, so did her makeup and her face. Kendall Jenner is quite active on social media, so are her sisters. The Kardashian clan is known for using their social media platform and following to earn big bucks. Though reality TV is still a big part of their lives.

Kendall Jenner could easily transition into hand-modelling as she was doing an amazing job showing off her nails. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was recently sporting a beautiful tangerine Bec & Bridge dress. The dress matched the colour of the Coca-Cola in her hand. Is the model jumping brands? Her previous engagement with a cola giant didn't go quite as planned.

The Pepsi protest ad anyone? However, Kendall seems to have put that snafu behind her as she continues to rise as one of the most sought after models in the world. You can check out the pics here: