Kendall Jenner seems to be going all out with the promotion of her new oral care line, Moon. And the model seems to be using her undergarments to do so. Or in this case a lack of undergarments.

Reportedly Kendall posed in her underwear to promote Moon and went one step further while attending the brand's launch party in Los Angeles. It is being reported that Kendall went braless with a cream ribbed tank top that featured a turtle neck design and hugged her tiny frame.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star looked elegant in her ensemble that she accessorised with two gold coin necklaces. It has been previously reported that Kendall can charge upwards of $500,000 per social post to her 108 million followers, her price is jacked up when promoting 'pharmaceutical products or something that you're going to drink, ingest, or put on your body,' according to momager Kris Jenner.

The reality star may be taking a page from her sister Kylie's playbook branching into oral care. Kylie Jenner did make a huge chunk of her fortune thanks to the profits from her lip-kits. The Kardashians have erected a vast business empire on the back of their reality TV fame. Starting with Kim Kardashian who has many business ventures including a highly profitable mobile game that earned her a pretty penny, to Kourtney and Khloe who apart from their television appearance, have quite a few social media businesses as well.

Kendall Jenner is one of the most successful and highly paid models in the world, and she has to thank her Kardashian fame for at least a part of her success. You can check out the pics here: