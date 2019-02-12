An American celebrity website has come up with claims that Kendall Jenner has a soft spot for Emily Ratajkowski's husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star allegedly never misses a chance to spend with the couple.

A source told Radar Online: "She thinks he's dreamy and cute and talks about him all time."

"She always finds an excuse to tag along with Emily when he's there and drops flirty hints," the insider added.

"It's pretty rough on Emily who has no idea, but Kendall insists it's just a bit of fun and she'd never follow through and actually steal him," the source shared.

However, the claims seem to be false as Kendall is dating NBA star, Ben Simmons.

As for Ratajkowski and Bear-McClard, the pair exchanged vows in a civil ceremony in New York City on 23 February 2018.

During an interview with Busy Philipps on Busy Tonight, the Gone Girl star revealed that she and the 31-year-old producer had known each other for years before they began dating.

"We knew each other for a long time before, and he likes to joke, like, 'Yeah, everyone thinks we got married quickly, but you vetted me for two years, so...'" she said.

When Philipps asked Ratajkowski whether she suddenly sees him in a different light after the wedding, she replied: "Women always know, come on — what? I'm like, who, all the sudden, like, changes the way they look at someone?"

"No, I was always like, Okay, probably shouldn't hang out with that guy alone. And then, next thing, I'm at the courthouse getting married," she added.

Adding on, Ratajkowski confessed to Marie Claire magazine that some people weren't initially supportive of her happy news. She recalled: "People came after my marriage, like, 'Wow. I give it three weeks.' I'm like, 'What?'"

"No one can take women seriously on any choices that they make, especially if they're unique to them and they don't play into the way we think women should get married. It's a constant writing-off."

"When you don't have a real wedding, it's for you," she said. "I wore what I wanted to wear. It really felt like the outfit that was most me, and that made me feel good."