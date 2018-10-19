Kendall Jenner lost her cool with TMZ's recent story about a stalker who broke into the gated community and ended up by her pool.

Kendall took to Twitter to state that stalkers are easily able to break into her place because the media outlet had given out her location in their articles.

When TMZ wrote about the stalker, Kendall replied to it saying, "and how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? cuz you release not only photos but my location. it is so beyond unsafe. is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???"

She continued, "i understand what i've signed up for but when you release the exact location to where i live THAT is when you're putting my life in danger."

"Your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. you should be ashamed of yourself," Kendall wrote.

Kourtney Kardashian shared the same post on her Instagram to support her half-sister.

John Ford is the stalker who was at Kendall's home. He was arrested on Tuesday and kept in holding for about 72 hours before he was released by paying bail of $30,000.

Ford was again arrested on Thursday but not for trespassing Kendall's house, according to TMZ.

This isn't the first time the 22-year-old model felt vulnerable and scared. Back in 2016, another stalker was charged with stalking and trespassing at her house.

She testified against him saying, "I've never been so scared in my life," she said in her testimony. "I definitely don't feel safe in my own house anymore.