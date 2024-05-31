Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced his surrender on June 2, 2024, as his interim bail granted by the Supreme Court for the ongoing general elections comes to an end on June 1. The Chief Minister made this announcement during a virtual press conference held in the national capital on May 31, 2024. His surrender is in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court had granted him 21-day interim bail for election campaigning, which he stated had come to an end.

Kejriwal's impending return to jail is not without controversy. He has raised serious health concerns, claiming that his previous stint in jail had a detrimental impact on his health. Kejriwal, who has been a serious diabetes patient for 20 years, stated that his insulin injections were stopped for several days while in jail, causing his sugar levels to spike to dangerous levels between 300 to 325. He fears that such high sugar levels for an extended period could have caused damage to his kidneys and liver.

Health Concerns and Political Stance

In addition to his diabetes concerns, Kejriwal also reported significant weight loss during his time in jail. He claimed to have lost 6 kgs, dropping from 70 kg to 64 kg. This sudden weight loss, according to his doctors, could be an indication of a serious illness requiring further tests. Despite these health concerns, Kejriwal remains resolute, stating, "They may harass me more this time, but I will not bow down."

Kejriwal's situation has drawn criticism from his party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, representing the AAP, has criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that the agency is working at the behest of the BJP-led central government. She has defended Kejriwal, stating that attempts were made to break his health in jail. Kejriwal's doctors have advised him to undergo tests for serious conditions, including cancer, kidney ailments, and heart-related issues, indicating concerns over his health deteriorating during his previous time in custody.

Legal Proceedings and Historical Context

The next legal step in CM Kejriwal's case involves a hearing on his regular bail plea in connection with the money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam. This hearing is scheduled for June 1, 2024, in a Delhi court. The court has sought a response from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on his bail application.