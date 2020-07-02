Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced the first plasma bank in the country for the novel coronavirus patients in the city and urged the Covid survivors to come forward and donate plasma to save lives.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Kejriwal said, "Today I am announcing the plasma bank in Delhi. Plasma bank will solve the problems of Covid-19 patients." The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener said the plasma bank will become a success if the people who have got treated from the Covid-19 come forward and donate.

Kejriwal also launched the helpline number to register names for plasma donation. He said, "Those who want to donate can call directly on 1031 or WhatsApp on 8800007722 and the hospital will get in touch with you."

Eligibility for plasma donation

The Chief Minister said that the patients who were treated from Covid-19 and have completed 14 days after their treatment are eligible for donating plasma. He said that the people who want to donate must be between 18 and 60 age groups, must have weight more than 50 kg.

Kejriwal further said that cancer survivors, a female who have undergone pregnancy, people with diabetics and taking insulin, people with hypertension or high blood pressure ailments, people with kidney, heart and lung disease cannot be a plasma donor.

'People who don't have these symptoms, treated fully should come forward'

"But the people who don't have these symptoms and have been treated fully should come forward and donate plasma to save lives," Kejriwal said. "Very few get the chance to save lives of others, so please come forward and donate," Kejriwal said, adding that plasma donation does not make people physically weak and it takes just an hour to do it.

The AAP leader further said that the death rate which was high in the national capital a fortnight ago with 100 plus fatalities has come down to half. "Now on an average over 60 to 65 fatalities are there, which a fortnight ago was over 100 to 120," Kejriwal said.

He said that till the time vaccine is not ready, plasma is more helpful for treating Covid patients. He also said that many other states are using plasma therapy to treat Covid-19 patients.