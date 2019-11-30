Malayali beauty Keerthy Suresh is one of the popular actresses in South India who has left her mark in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries. In a span of six years, she has worked with big names like Vijay and Pawan Kalyan and has been part of female-centric project as well.

Now, she is venturing into Bollywood too which makes her a pan-Indian actress. Yet Keerthy Suresh is not getting big offers from South. Notably, from Telugu cinema where she has delivered a memorable women-centric movie in the form of Mahanati (Nadigaiyar Thilagam in Tamil).

According to Telugu media, Keerthy Suresh is not getting films like the actresses, who are part of one or two successful films, simply because her reluctance to do skin show in films. Tollywood is known for presenting female leads in glamorous avatars and the 27-year old is unwilling to don skimpy outfits like her peers.

As a result, her movies are being snatched away by the likes of Pooja Hegde, Kiara Advani, Nabha Natesh and Niddhi Aggerwal. Not to forget, her seniors like Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal and Tamannaah Bhatia have no reservations over doing such roles.

Further, Keerthy Suresh has her say in the storyline, her character presentation, budget and other aspects of the film which many filmmakers do not like in Tollywood. These factors are not working in her favour. So, despite good looks and being successful, the Agnyaathavaasi girl is not getting big offers, say the Telugu media.

Nonetheless, Keerthy Suresh has a couple of movies in her kitty that includes Mohanlal's Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Bollywood movie Maidaan.