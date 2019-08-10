Keerthy Suresh, after winning the National Film Award for Best Actress, has dedicated the honour to her mother Menaka. The Mahanati actress says that her mom always stood by her and supported her in every step.

On this occasion, Keerthy shared how her mom missed winning the National Award for Best Actress for Oppol, her maiden Malayalam film, where she played the protagonist.

But now, her daughter Keerthy Suresh bagged the award and this is definitely a big achievement for the mother and daughter duo. It is an emotional moment for Keerthy's parents.

Keerthy admits that playing Mahanati would have never been easy for her if her mother did not guide and support her. "It took me a lot of time to come out of the character and without my family and friends, I would have never come out of the character at all," said the actress.

Keerthy is currently a part of two female-centric films in Telugu and both of them remain untitled. She will be seen in Ajay Devgn's next film, which will mark her Bollywood debut. The film is being produced by Boney Kapoor. In Malayalam, she will be seen in Arabikadalinte Simham, which is Kunjali Marakkar's biopic and also stars Mohanlal.

The actress is yet to announce a couple of her other films.