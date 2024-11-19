National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Antony Thattil in December 2024. The couple, who have reportedly been together for about 15 years, will celebrate their union with pre-wedding festivities in Goa, followed by a traditional ceremony in Kerala.

Antony Thattil, a Dubai-based businessman originally from Kochi, Kerala, has been Keerthy's partner since their high school days. Some reports suggest he owns a prominent resort chain in Kerala, while others mention he has business interests in Dubai. The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, with only close family and friends in attendance. While an official announcement from the couple is still awaited, the news has created a buzz in the entertainment industry. Keerthy's parents, producer-actor Suresh Kumar and actress Menaka are said to be happy about the impending nuptials.

While this news has created a buzz in the entertainment industry, it's worth noting that Keerthy has been the subject of several link-up rumours in the past. Most notably, she was linked to music composer Anirudh Ravichander and actor Vijay. The rumours about Keerthy and Anirudh gained traction in 2023, with speculation about their impending marriage. However, Keerthy firmly denied these rumours, stating, "It is wrong news, Anirudh is a friend of mine." Sources close to the actress later revealed that while both Keerthy and Anirudh were in relationships, it was with different people.

Similarly, Keerthy was linked to Thalapathy Vijay, but these rumours were never substantiated. Both actors maintained a stoic silence on the issue. Throughout these speculations, Keerthy has remained private about her personal life. In a previous interview, when asked about her ideal partner, she said, "It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there's a good amount of give and take, I think that's more than enough."

On the work front, Keerthy is preparing for her Bollywood debut in "Baby John" opposite Varun Dhawan, set to release on December 25, 2024. She is also set to star in the revenge thriller series "Akka" for YRF Entertainment. As Keerthy prepares to embark on this new chapter in her personal life, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from the couple about their upcoming nuptials.