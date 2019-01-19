After Bairavaa and Sarkar, Keerthy Suresh seems to have bagged one more movie of Vijay. If the latest reports are to be believed, she has signed the actor's next movie, written and directed by Atlee Kumar.

One might be surprised to read about Keerthy Suresh joining the cast of the movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, as Nayanthara is also part of the project. It is reported that the story has space for a parallel heroine.

Atlee Kumar's previous movies with Vijay like Theri (Samantha and Amy Jackson) and Mersal (Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and Nithya Menen) had multiple heroines.

Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara, Meesaiya Murukku fame Aathnmika will be playing one of the female leads, say reports. The upcoming movie will have a total of 16 heroines. Vivek, Kathir, Yogi Babu and others are part of the supporting cast.

The Atlee-directorial is funded by AGS Entertainment. It is a sports-drama which tries to throw the corruption in the football association. Vijay plays the role of a footballer. The film will have GK Vishnu's cinematography, Ruben's editing and AR Rahman's music.

The shooting of the month will begin from 21 January and the makers aim to release the flick for Diwali 2019.