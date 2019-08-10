Keerthy Suresh is being showered with wishes, messages, flowers, greeting cards and sweets after she won the National Award in the category for the Best Actress for Mahanati.

In the interview she has given to a leading daily, the actress has said that she never expected the award. The actress is on cloud nine and is enjoying the state of happiness now.

The actress has conveyed thanks to Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt and Nag Ashwin for choosing her to play the role of Savitri and choreographer, costumer, co-stars and the whole team for trusting in her and helping her in putting all her efforts.

Going down the memory lane, there was a day the actress said no to the role and always has a second thought on doing justice to the role. The actress says she always worked very hard while prepping up for the role of Savithri.

"I watched her films, many clippings and ready many books about Savithri garu which Nag Ashwin gave me. I had to recreate her on the screen and this was not a small task. Read a few articles about her and few excerpts of her interviews," said the actress, on the occasion of winning the award.

Many celebrities from various industries have taken to social media to wish the actress and have congratulated the whole team of Mahanati on winning the honour.