Keerthy Suresh, who had once claimed her desire to work with Rajinikanth, has reportedly turned down the offer to work with the superstar in his next movie, directed by AR Murugadoss.

The latest rumours emerging from the tinsel town indicate that Keerthy Suresh has opted out of the movie. Although the exact reason for turning down the offer is not known yet, it is believed that date issues might be the possible reason why she could not take up the Tamil movie.

However, Nayanthara is said to be still in the race and believed to have almost sealed the deal. An official word about the actress joining the cast is awaited.

Recently, rumours were rife that both Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara would be teaming up Rajinikanth. A section of media had reported that the former would be enacting Rajini's daughter or a relative in the flick.

The film, which is presently referred to as Thalaivar 166, will be reportedly funded by Lyca Productions, which produced 2.0, India's biggest ever film in terms of budget. Anirudh Ravichander and Santosh Sivan are on board to handle the music and cinematography departments, respectively.

Petta Hits Half Century

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's recent release Petta has reached 50 days in theatres across Tamil Nadu. The movie, which is still being played in a few screens, has grossed over Rs 100 crore in the state. The team celebrated the occasion a few days ago by cutting a cake in Chennai.