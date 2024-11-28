Keerthy Suresh has always been fond of keeping her private life out of the public eye. Previously, she often hesitated to open up about her love life and share details with her fans. However, fans got really curious about her relationship status when the rumour of her getting married soon surfaced on the Internet sometime early in November. Even then Keerthy did not share any information about her partner or whether the rumours were true. There was a lot of speculation around the topic of her marriage and reports suggested that she would get married to her high-school sweetheart.

Keerthy recently took to Instagram to finally put all the rumours to rest and went on to put up a picture of her and her partner together. Captioning the picture she wrote, "15 years and counting, It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)." Also, she explained that the name of her dog is actually the initials of her and her partners's names, NYKE. Keerthy finally revealed that she has been in a relationship for the past 15 years.

In the picture, Keerthy and her partner Antony Thattil are seen lighting a sparkle during Diwali. While the actress was seen wearing a red kurti, Antony kept it chic in a simple t-shirt. The picture exuded great vibes and fans believe that the romantic chemistry between the two is well reflected through the picture.

Not just Keerthy's fans but her celebrity friends too got excited seeing her post, Malvika Mohanan commented saying, "Finalllyyyyy! Love you both!", she also wrote, "Also I had no idea this was the origin story of NYKE's name." Raashii Khanna too took to the comment section and congratulated Keerthy, she wrote, "e know now! Haha.. congratulations love."

Based on reports the actress will tie the knot with her long-time beau in December and host a very intimate wedding ceremony with closest friends and family. Even though there has been no official announcement yet, it is being said that the wedding festivities might begin on December 11 in Goa.

Earlier, she had been linked to singer and music director Anirudh Ravichander but neither she nor Anirudh ever reacted to these rumours.