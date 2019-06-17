Actress Keerthy Suresh, since the beginning of her career, is known for being a bit chubby and appeared to be on the plump side in most of the films she has been part of. People have trolled her saying that she is not fit enough to be on the silver screen.

Taking this as a challenge, the damsel has undergone a lot of transformation and she looks stunning now. By sweating it out in the gym for hours, the actress has finally reached her goals.

Looks like the weight loss mission has been successful and the beauty has now taken the internet by storm with her latest photographs which are right from the gym.

She has been sharing images from her workouts and the first picture she has shared from the gym has gone viral as people have noticed that she looks a bit leaner and have praised her for all the dedication she had towards reaching her fitness goals. Slowly, later, one after the other, the actress started sharing photographs from her recent photo shoots and yes, she looks mind blowing in all of them. In fact, all her poses are just jaw-dropping.

In a pretty slim and stylish avatar, Keerthy looks absolutely gorgeous and her fans are going gaga over her beauty.

Well, she is in Spain now, shooting for the upcoming schedule of her next film. This film is being directed by Narendranath, a debutante, and is being produced by Mahesh S Koneru under East Coast Production house. This is a female-centric film and has an ensemble cast.

All the way from Spain, the actress has shared one more picture of herself and she made her fans go weak in their knees. Dressed in a white bathrobe, the natural beauty was sun-kissed and the transformation she has been through gives us some really good fitness goals.

After a film like Mahanati, in which Keerthy played the titular role, the actress was showered with scripts and she chose the best ones among them to give her best.