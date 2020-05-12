Keerthy Suresh is someone who says a big 'no' to skin show. In all her films, the actress is seen in traditional avatars only. She is mostly seen flaunting saris and has even said that she prefers traditional outfits.

Last year, Keerthy has given a surprise to all her fans by sharing pics of herself sporting a lean look. Previously, she had put on weight to fit into the shoes of Savithri for Mahanati and has lost weight, again.

'Weight has nothing to do with my looks in the upcoming films'

Rumour has it, the actress lost weight to don a bikini in her upcoming films and to flaunt those curves. Responding to these rumours, and talking to a leading online portal, Keerthy said, "It is my decision to lose weight in order to lead a healthy life. I prefer healthy lifestyle. And there is no truth in the rumours that I have to lose weight to wear a bikini. Also, my weight has nothing to do with my looks in the upcoming films."

Keerthy has a good number of films in her kitty now. In Telugu, she has Rang De, Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. In Good Luck Sakhi, she will be seen playing the role of a sharpshooter.

She is part of Mohanlal's Marakkar in Malayalam. She is part of a thriller called Penguin and Annaatthe in Tamil. In Annaatthe, she will be seen playing Rajinikanth's daughter. She was last seen playing a cameo in Nagarjuna's Manmadhudu 2. She is on cloud nine and overwhelmed as Mahanati has clocked two years on May 9th.