Keerthy Suresh has been super excited about her upcoming film Dasara with Nani. The Mahanati actress earlier worked with Nani for Nenu Local and this is their second film together. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara has Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakhani and Dheekshith Shetty playing pivotal roles.

As per a source, Keerthy is said to have distributed gold coins to the crew members of Dasara. With each gold coin weighing 10 gms, the actress has given 130 gold coins to the team members. The actress is said to have been emotional on the last day of the shoot as the character Vennela is one of the best characters she played in the movies.

The actress is said to have done the same during Mahanati films as well and she decided to continue the ritual as a token of love for the people who have worked hard and Keerthy has learned the Telangana dialect for Dasara.

Shot in Telugu, the film will be released in five different languages, marking Nani's Hindi debut. The trailer, which was unveiled recently by the filmmakers is winning praise from fans and the film fraternity. Nani will be seen sporting a rugged look in this film which is made against coal mining in Telangana.

At a recent press meet, Keerthy revealed that has dubbed for her character in the film and that it was tough for her as she was not familiar with the dialect.

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. On the work front, she is busy working for Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar where she will be seen playing sister to Chiranjeevi.