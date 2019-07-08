Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz has demanded the resignation of PM Imran Khan at a rally in Mandi Bahauddin. She also called for the release of her father based on "evidence" claiming his innocence in the corruption case. Urging the crowd to chant along with her, she said "Give your resignation! Go home!"

Maryam also claimed that keeping her father in jail is a crime based on "evidence". She said that the video proves that the seven-year jail term was given under "immense pressure from hidden hands".

The clip shows the Accountability Court judge, Arshad Malik, telling PML-N party worker Nasir Butt that there was lack of evidence against Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case and that he was under 'immense pressure' to charge Nawaz, reported ANI.

The claim was rejected by the pressing judge on Sunday and discredited the video as 'fake,' Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that a forensic audit of the video will be conducted to check the credibility of the video, reported the news agency.

Malik denied the allegations to reporters and claimed that the video is a "conspiracy to affect my credibility as well as that of my institution and my family."

Claiming the video was out of context, the judge accused Nawaz's family representative of offering him bribes and was threatened with consequences if he did not 'corporate,' reported Gulf news.