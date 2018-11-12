The much-awaited trailer of director Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath has finally landed online and Sara Ali Khan's debut seems to be a promising watch.

Viewers were left mighty impressed with the spine-chilling flood visuals and breathtaking picturesque landscapes of Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan has managed to impress the viewers with her debut act and Sushant Singh Rajput has once again managed to exhibit his rawness in his act.

Check out viewers reactions:

Nars the Demolish-er‏ @NaimaH56 said, "Visuals are amazing. Looking forward to this one."

Etyendra singh‏ @etyendra_singh said, "Kedaarnath best h ....place ......na ki movie trailer. Kedarnath apda pr movie jod de ...fudo us ldki ki kahni se parlayaa bhi a gye wahhhh re ....ise he puch lete phle parlaya ki baare me jo log mare h wo save to rahte. ..."

Naveen Roy‏ @naveenroy1 said, "Looking interesting."

Keep watching this space for full review.

Watch the trailer here: