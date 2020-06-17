(IANS) Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is auctioning a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.

For years, the actor has been reportedly quietly donating time and money to cancer charities in honour of his sister, who battled leukemia.

Now, he is now offering a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder in a nearly 50-lot auction for Camp Rainbow Gold, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The actor will answer questions and there is a possibility that he will share a virtual glass of wine during the call.

The organisation's mission is to "provide emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho's children diagnosed with cancer and their families."

The auction serves to boost fundraising efforts for the organisation following a postponed event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We quickly realised we wouldn't be the only ones moving our fundraiser to an online auction," said Camp Rainbow Gold executive director Elizabeth Lizberg, adding: "We also realised after months at home, people are craving connections and experiences that are safe but fulfilling."

Reeves is joined by notable names including former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke who will perform a 15-minute private Zoom concert and voice actor Rob Paulsen who will mimic some of his memorable characters.

The campaign opened on June 15 and will end on June 22.