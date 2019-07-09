The second allotment result for Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2019 has been released. You can check the list online on the official website - http://www.cee-kerala.org/.

According to the latest update given by the Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Exams (CEE) Kerala, the candidates who have been allotted a seat must report to their allotted college before 3 pm on July 12.

How to check KEAM 2019 second allotment list:

Click on the official website-- cee.kerala.gov.in Go to the second allotment list link Enter all the details required Enter 'Submit' The allotment list is on the screen Download the KEAM list and take a printout

Initially, the second allotment list was scheduled to be released on July 7. However, the list was deferred by a day after the CEE Kerala decided to extend the allotment option registration process.

The first allotment list of KEAM 2019 for engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses was released on June 20.

The KEAM 2019 examination was conducted on May 2 and 3 and the result was announced on May 21. More than 90,000 candidates took the KEAM entrance exam last year and 58,268 students qualified for engineering and 47,974 for pharmacy.