Legendary Kannada producer KCN Chandrashekhar passed away due to multi-organ failure on Sunday night, 13 June. He was 69.

The producer and distributor breathed his last at a private hospital. His body is kept at his Shivananda Circle resident for the public to pay homage. His last rites will be performed later in the day.

Who was KCN Chandrashekhar?

KCN Chandrashekhar was the son of late renowned producer KC Nanjunde Gowda, who made movies like Sharapanjara, Bangarada Panjara, Daari Thappida Maga, and many more.

Continue his father's legacy, KC Chandrashekhar too was active in the film business and he co-produced Dr Rajkumar's Shankar Guru before turning independent producer with Huliya Halina Mevu. Bhaktha Jnanadeva, Dharma Yuddha, Naa Nobba Kalla, and Babruvahana were some of the movies that he produced in the 80-90s along with his brother KCN Mohan.

KC Chandrashekhar was the President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce twice and President of the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce. Sandalwood always sought his help and advice during the crisis.

Sandalwood Celebs Mourn his Death

Sandalwood celebrities have mourned the death of the renowned producer. Check out their condolence tweets below:

Sudeep: Waking up to this sad news.

Have know KCN uncle for years,,, right from my childhood days. Never have seen him loose his calm. A man respected for hugely by all from all film fraternities across.

Prayers for his soul to rest in peace.

ಹಿರಿಯ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕ ಕೆ.ಸಿ.ಎನ್.ಚಂದ್ರುರವರ ನಿಧನಕ್ಕೆ ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSYBJP ತೀವ್ರ ಸಂತಾಪ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಪಡಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ಅವರ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ಕನ್ನಡ ಚಿತ್ರರಂಗ ಅತ್ಯುತ್ತಮ ನಿರ್ಮಾಪಕರನ್ನು ಕಳೆದುಕೊಂಡಂತಾಗಿದೆ. ಮೃತರ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ದೊರಕಲಿ, ಅವರ ಕುಟುಂಬವರಿಗೆ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿಗಳು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) June 14, 2021

Chetan Kumar: Producer KCN Chandrashekar passed away tonight

In 1977 his banner produced popular film 'Babruvahana'

When I was 4 yrs old, I enacted legendary dialogue between father-son Arjuna & #Babruvahana across US

Mr Chandrashekar was kind, hospitable whenever we spoke

We will miss him.