The KCET results 2020 have been announced on Friday. The KCET generated much confusion and uproar, due to the risk of the pandemic. As a competitive exam, it also allowed COVID-positive students to write it.

Delivering the results in record time, this year's KCET results have seen 1.53 lakh engineering aspirants clear the exam. Moreover, 63 COVID-positive students have also cleared.

KCET Results 2020 announced

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the results for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2020. While. This time 1.75 lakh students had taken the test held in 497 exam centres across 127 locations.

The test was held between July 30th and July 31st and the KEA has released the results in a matter of 20 days. This time, 1.53 lakh have qualified for Engineering and Technology courses, 1.27 lakh candidates for Agriculture, 1.29 lakh candidates in Veterinary, 1.29 lakh in Naturopathy and Yoga, and 1.55 lakh have qualified for B Pharma and Pharm-D courses. 80 students have scored a 60 out of 60 in Biology, in Chemistry three have scored a perfect score.

Due to the pandemic this year the whole document verification process will be digitally held. Deputy CM, Dr Ashwathnarayan on Twitter said about the KCET, "The most notable thing is that 63 students who were Covid-positive passed the test. My congratulations to all the student allies for the result. Do not lose your confidence that a satisfactory result has not come. Achievement is not a milestone. May your future be bright."

Where to check the KCET 2020 results?

To check the KCET results for 2020, visit, http://karresults.nic.in/indexCET2020.asp

Follow the instructions on the page by entering your registration number as well as your date of birth as per your admit card.