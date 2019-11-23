Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 11 is one among the most watched TV shows in terms of TRP charts. The game show not only shares knowledge with its tricky questions but the real-life stories also keep the viewers glued to their seats.

In a recent episode, Deepika Padukone's debut film was one of the questions asked and the contestant guessed it wrong. A contestant named Prerna took the hot-seat and by the time she reached the Rs 6.40 lakh mark, Prerna had exhausted all of her lifelines.

The question asked by Big B

The Rs 6.40 lakh question asked was, 'Who made her debut as a lead actress in a movie titled Aishwarya?'. The options given to her were A) Aishwarya Rai B) Deepika Padukone C) Priyanka Chopra D) Sonam Kapoor.

The correct answer could have given her Rs 6.40 lakh but the contestant got confused and chose Sonam Kapoor. Prerna had to leave the game show with Rs 3.20 lakh.

Correct answer

While Sonam debut movie was Ranbir Kapoor's Saawariya, it was Deepika, who made her debut with Aishwarya, a Kannada film, released in 2006, a year before Om Shanti Om. Besides Deepika, Aishwarya starred Upendra and Daisy Bopanna. Deepika played the central character Aishwarya in the movie, which was directed by Indrajit Lankesh.

A few other unfortunate contestants in KBC 11

A few weeks ago, a politician from Lucknow, had to leave the show with mere Rs 10,000 after he got an answer related to his field wrong. Unfortunately, the audience too failed to guess the correct answer.

In another episode, a contestant had to quit the game show after he used the 'expert advice' lifeline and to everyone's surprise, the expert didn't know the correct answer. The expert advised the contestant to quit the show as a wrong answer would make him lose a lot of money. The contestant left the show with total prize money of Rs 6,40,000.