Has Kavin ended his journey in Bigg Boss Tamil 3? There are rumours doing rounds that he has walked out of the show. It started doing rounds after a teaser was released by Vijay TV on its social media pages.

In the clip, the Bigg Boss makes an offer to the contestants that they have the choice to end their journey in the show by taking Rs 5 lakh. Kavin, apparently, gets up from his seat, while Sandy and other inmates try to stop him.

Sandy tells, "Are you doing comedy? What are you doing?" This teaser has now triggered rumours on Kavin leaving the house with Rs 5 lakh cash.

Normally, the inmates are given such offer to leave the house in the final week, but this time, the offer is made in the penultimate week itself. If the rumours turn out to be true, he is the first contestant to be out of the show by taking the offered money.

The winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil gets Rs 50 lakh prize. Apart from the winning amount, a contestant gets paid on the weekly basis. According to the reports, Kavin will be paid Rs 35,000 per day.

It has to be noted that Kavin is in the danger zone this week along with Sherin, Losliya, Tharshan and Sandy, while Mugen has entered the last stage of the Kamal Haasan-hosted reality show.