Kamal Haasan had announced in the last weekend's episode that there would not be an elimination this week, but under unavoidable circumstances Vijay TV seems to be letting go a contestant from the show.

There are rumours doing rounds that Kavin has walked out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 show after his mother, his grandmother and aunt were sentenced to five years of imprisonment in a chit fund cheating case. The contestant decided to leave the house after he was informed about the latest development in his family, as per a few YouTube channels.

However, it is not clear whether he is quitting the show or plans to return to the house after meeting his family members. The truth about the rumours will be known in the tonight's episode.

Normally, the makers of Bigg Boss permit the inmates to leave the house if the participants suffer personal tragedy or facing legal issues.

It may be recalled that Mumaith Khan was allowed to leave the house in Bigg Boss Telugu when her name had surfaced in Tollywood drug racket case, but she returned to the show after the enquiry.

In the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, Vijay TV has already sent home two contestants like Saravanan and Madhumitha without the public voting.

Saravanan was sent out of the show for his objectionable comment. On a lighter note, he openly confessed to have molested women in bus decades ago following which there was wide spread criticism. Madhumitha was evicted for breaking an important role of the show as she hurt herself physically, allegedly out of anger during an argument with the inmates.

Kavin's Family Members Sentenced to Five Years

The Trichy judicial magistrate court sentenced Kavin's mother, A Rajalakshmi, grandmother A Thamayanthi and aunt S Rani with five years of imprisonment for failing to return the money from the depositors. They were running an unregistered chit fund company.

The case came up for hearing on Thursday, August 29, and the court ordered them to pay Rs 1 lakh each for 29 depositors. They were asked to pay a fine of Rs 1000. Their properties will be seized and auctioned if they fail to repay the depositors, the court order added.

In order to pay the money of the depositors, it is crucial for Kavin to stay in Kamal Haasan-hosted show as the winner gets Rs 50 lakh as the prize. Further, he reportedly gets paid about Rs 35,000, per day, for being part of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.